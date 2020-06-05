Intelligence community venture capital firm In-Q-Tel has invested in and partnered with Deepgram to help bring the latter's speech recognition technology to the government.
Scott Stephenson, CEO of Deepgram, wrote in a blog post published Thursday the company designed its platform with a deep learning feature to automatically recognize and transcribe spoken language.
George Hoyem, managing partner for investments at IQT, said Deepgram's artificial intelligence-based neural architecture applies speech recognition models that have been trained on big data.
Hoyem added that using a transfer learning approach helps the startup to create speech-to-text tools for multiple language variants on smaller amounts of training data.
In-Q-Tel Invests in Deepgram Speech Recognition Tech
Intelligence community venture capital firm In-Q-Tel has invested in and partnered with Deepgram to help bring the latter's speech recognition technology to the government.
Scott Stephenson, CEO of Deepgram, wrote in a blog post published Thursday the company designed its platform with a deep learning feature to automatically recognize and transcribe spoken language.
George Hoyem, managing partner for investments at IQT, said Deepgram's artificial intelligence-based neural architecture applies speech recognition models that have been trained on big data.
Hoyem added that using a transfer learning approach helps the startup to create speech-to-text tools for multiple language variants on smaller amounts of training data.