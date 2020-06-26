IoT Security
The National Science Foundation and Intel have selected five research teams to receive funding for studies focused on utilizing machine learning for next-generation wireless network capabilities.
Intel and NSF will provide grant funding to the academic teams as part of the Machine Learning for Wireless Networking Systems program in an effort to accelerate the development of ML-driven wireless system architectures as well as the delivery of ML capacities to the network edge, Intel said Thursday.
According to Intel, the grant program will support efforts to leverage machine learning’s potential to handle the density, latency and throughput demands of complex networks.
Gabriela Cruz Thompson, director of university research and collaborations at Intel Labs, said the partnership between Intel and NSF has provided over $30M in funding for engineering and science research since 2015.
Topic areas covered by the MLWiNS effort include deep-learning for radio frequency signal processing, ML-based information theory applications, distributed training across neural networks and federated learning for multiple edge-level devices.
Intel, NSF Award Funds for Machine Learning-Based Wireless Network Research
