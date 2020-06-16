Intelsat has signed a pair of deals to procure four satellites from Maxar Technologies and another two from Northrop Grumman in efforts to meet the Federal Communications Commission deadline for reallocating some C-band spectrum to support 5G network services.
Luxembourg-based Intelsat said Monday it is also in talks with potential manufacturers of a seventh satellite necessary to support a spectrum transition plan the operator will submit to FCC later this week.
The plan will outline the satellite services provider's steps to clear its C-band share and reconfigure terrestrial infrastructure assets.
FCC offered to incentivize companies as much as $9.7B for surrendering 300 megahertz of airwaves.
Michael DeMarco, chief services officer of Intelsat, said the company will work with Maxar and Northrop on satellite construction projects to support the government's spectrum clearing and 5G adoption efforts.
Intelsat Plans C-Band Spectrum Transition, Places Satellite Orders With Maxar & Northrop
Intelsat has signed a pair of deals to procure four satellites from Maxar Technologies and another two from Northrop Grumman in efforts to meet the Federal Communications Commission deadline for reallocating some C-band spectrum to support 5G network services.
Luxembourg-based Intelsat said Monday it is also in talks with potential manufacturers of a seventh satellite necessary to support a spectrum transition plan the operator will submit to FCC later this week.
The plan will outline the satellite services provider's steps to clear its C-band share and reconfigure terrestrial infrastructure assets.
FCC offered to incentivize companies as much as $9.7B for surrendering 300 megahertz of airwaves.
Michael DeMarco, chief services officer of Intelsat, said the company will work with Maxar and Northrop on satellite construction projects to support the government's spectrum clearing and 5G adoption efforts.