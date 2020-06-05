A Lockheed Martin–Raytheon Technologies joint venture address primary deliverables related to the full rate production of anti-tank guided munitions for the U.S. Army under a $75.4M contract modification.
The service obligated the full value to Javelin JV, which produces the man-portable and anti-armor weapon system, the Department of Defense said Thursday.
Work will take place in Tucson, Ariz., through Aug. 31, 2023.
The Javelin weapon is designed to help warfighters reach targets with fire-and-forget, medium-range missiles.
Javelin JV Gets $75M Army Funds to Deliver Anti-Tank Guided Munitions
