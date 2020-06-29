The General Services Administration has authorized Jellyfish to offer a suite of technologies and services intended to help federal agencies implement digital marketing efforts.
Jellyfish said Thursday it will provide government customers access to a range of cloud-based marketing platforms from Google and Salesforce.
The offerings include the Google Marketing Platform consisting of Google Cloud, Analytics 360, and Cloud Training tools.
"With our results-driven approach, we aim to support digital deployment and maturity and provide increased overall advertising effectiveness," said Kevin Buerger, chief growth officer of Jellyfish.
Jellyfish Receives GSA OK to Support Public Sector Digital Advertising Strategies
The General Services Administration has authorized Jellyfish to offer a suite of technologies and services intended to help federal agencies implement digital marketing efforts.
Jellyfish said Thursday it will provide government customers access to a range of cloud-based marketing platforms from Google and Salesforce.
The offerings include the Google Marketing Platform consisting of Google Cloud, Analytics 360, and Cloud Training tools.
"With our results-driven approach, we aim to support digital deployment and maturity and provide increased overall advertising effectiveness," said Kevin Buerger, chief growth officer of Jellyfish.