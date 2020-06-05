Jesse Osborne
Jesse Osborne, former lead for INCATech's geographic information system practice, has been promoted to chief technology officer of the Reston, Va.-based technology services provider.
He will implement the company's technology-related strategies, align its technological resources with business requirements and supervise personnel across functional technology practice areas, INCATech said Friday.
Osborne previously served as senior GIS architect at ArdentMC for three years and as associate at Booz Allen Hamilton for four years. His career also includes various roles at Intecon, Valiant Solutions. He also worked for the U.S. Geological Survey as a georgrapher.
INCATech, a Small Business Administration-accredited woman-owned small business, offers enterprise modernization, content management, research, development, geospatial and information technology delivery services to the public and private sectors.
Jesse Osborne Promoted to INCATech CTO
