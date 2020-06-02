KBR Receives Air Force Avionics Support Task Order; Byron Bright Quoted

KBR has secured a 60-month, $33.5 million task order for common avionics product and lifecycle analysis support to the U.S. Air Force's 638th Supply Chain Management Group and the AF Life Cycle Management Center, the company announced Tuesday.

"This new contract gives KBR another avenue for assisting the U.S. military in sustaining weapon systems to meet the challenges of the future," said Byron Bright, president of KBR's government solutions business and a 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.

SCMG and AFLCMC manage all common avionics for the service branch, including the Global Positioning System, precision attack systems, ground radio communications, RQ-4 Global Hawk, B-52 Stratofortress and the E-3 airborne warning and control systems.

KBR will identify and address diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages and provide software analysis and information assurance. The company will also assist with reliability, maintainability, quality, supportability and interoperability issues with avionic systems, line replaceable units and shop replaceable units.

KBR will primarily perform these tasks at Robins AF Base in Georgia in addition to other domestic locations. The task order, which adds to the company's support of other military programs, was awarded by the USAF Installation Contracting Center under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's multiple-award contract.

KBR has supported the DoD research and development community through various predecessor DoD IAC contracts since 2005.