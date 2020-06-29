KBR to Provide Solvent Deasphalting Tech to Uruguay Refinery; Doug Kelly Quoted

Doug Kelly
KBR has been awarded a contract from Uruguay's sole refinery, ANCAP, to integrate the company’s Solvent Deasphalting (SDA) Technology, ROSE. KBR’s work will provide a strategic upgrade project for the refinery, the company reported on Monday.
"In these challenging times, our process technologies continue to provide our clients with the differentiation and competitive advantage they need to adapt their businesses for the future," said Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology Solutions.
KBR will provide technology licensing, basic engineering design and proprietary equipment for a 6 thousand BPSD ROSE unit. KBR’s facilities will allow ANCAP the operational flexibility for changing market conditions and provide cleaner products that reduce the refinery’s environmental footprint.
"We are proud that KBR's world-leading ROSE technology was selected by ANCAP for its integrated refinery complex in Uruguay," added Kelly.
KBR has licensed over 90 percent of the world's installed SDA capacity and continues to see a strong demand for ROSE technology globally. In addition to the contract, KBR also partnered with Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) earlier this year.
KBR ROSE technology will work to reuse valuable products from crude oil. ROSE has the capability to address the IMO2020 bunker fuel transition and has been continuously reengineered to meet current industry demands.
The company's advanced technology is a highly reliable process that uses up to 60 percent less energy and consistently delivers high returns on investment. The technology also holds a global market share of more than 90 percent.
MHPS will enable KBR to deliver products from ROSE technology by converting the SDA pitch into clean power. MHPS will also help KBR integrate thermal power generation systems and environmental technology.
In addition, MHPS will supervise the production process from development, design, manufacturing, construction and commissioning to after-sales service for thermal power plants. MHPS' technology has three reference units in operation.
About KBR, Inc.
KBR is a global provider of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program lifecycle within the Government Solutions and Energy sectors. KBR employs approximately 37,000 people worldwide (including our joint ventures), with customers in more than 80 countries, and operations in 40 countries, across three synergistic global businesses: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions.
