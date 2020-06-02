Ken Adams Promoted to NewWave Chief Strategic Growth Officer

Ken Adams, most recently executive vice president of cybersecurity at NewWave, has been named chief strategic growth officer of the Elkridge, Md.-based information technology and business services provider.

He will provide guidance for NewWave's new government-focused business and support corporate strategy and business development efforts in his new capacity, the company said Monday.

"Ken is an important piece of our strategic transformation of our public sector work," said Nate Crochunis, president of NewWave's government services unit.

Adams noted that he will continue to help the company apply cybersecurity, data management, cloud migration, health information technology, DevSecOps and contact center offerings to support federal civilian customers.

His career also includes time at BearingPoint, Deloitte and KPMG, where he led the establishment of a federal cybersecurity practice.

He serves as industry chair of the American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council's cyber community of interest and a member of the Department of Health and Human Services' Health Care Industry Cybersecurity Task Force alignment subgroup