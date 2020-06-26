Kepler Research
Woodbridge, Va.-based consulting firm Kepler Research has won a potential five-year, $73.1M contract to advise and assist the Missile Defense Agency regarding compliance, contracting, price and cost and operational matters.
MDA received five proposals for the cost-plus-fixed-fee level-of-effort contract via a competitive procurement and obligated $1.1M at the time of award, the Department of Defense said Thursday.
The contract has a $16.9M base value over two years and includes three one-year option periods.
Contract work will occur in the National Capital Region, Alabama and Virginia. DoD expects the company to complete services by July 2025.
Established in 2002, Kepler Research provides information technology, acquisition and analytics services to government customers.
Kepler Wins $73M MDA Advisory, Assistance Contract
Kepler Research
Woodbridge, Va.-based consulting firm Kepler Research has won a potential five-year, $73.1M contract to advise and assist the Missile Defense Agency regarding compliance, contracting, price and cost and operational matters.
MDA received five proposals for the cost-plus-fixed-fee level-of-effort contract via a competitive procurement and obligated $1.1M at the time of award, the Department of Defense said Thursday.
The contract has a $16.9M base value over two years and includes three one-year option periods.
Contract work will occur in the National Capital Region, Alabama and Virginia. DoD expects the company to complete services by July 2025.
Established in 2002, Kepler Research provides information technology, acquisition and analytics services to government customers.