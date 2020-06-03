Kratos photo
Real-Time Innovations has been selected by Kratos Defense and Security Solutions to provide a connectivity fabric for integration into simulation platforms the latter company designed for military training use.
RTI said Tuesday its Connext DDS software framework works to help simulation vendors build a live, virtual and constructive scenario for real-world training scenarios.
Kratos intends to apply the framework to its Reconfigurable Virtual Collective Training System in an effort to facilitate backend communication between hardware and software in real time.
Craig Clark, chief technology officer of Kratos, the company implemented a Connext DDS-based enterprise service bus to integrate a pair of RVCTS disparate systems.
RTI designed its product with an architecture that supports information exchange and large applications interoperability.
Kratos to Integrate RTI’s Connectivity Framework Into Military Simulator Offering
