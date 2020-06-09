L3Harris Awarded $70M for USAF Bomber Countermeasure System Components

L3Harris Technologies has secured a five-year, $70M contract to provide line and shop replacement units for an integrated radio frequency electronic countermeasures system designed to operate with the Air Force's B1-B Lancer planes.

The company will repair 154 national stock numbers associated with AN/ALQ-161A systems installed on the bomber aircraft, the Department of Defense said Monday.

The Air Force Sustainment Center awarded the firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery contract through a sole-source acquisition method and the service branch will finance individual orders with fiscal 2020 consolidated sustainment activity group-engineering funds.

Work will occur in Amityville, N.Y., through June 5, 2025.

The AN/ALQ-161A system is built to track radar-based weapons and provide a tail warning meant to protect the aft sector from missile attacks.