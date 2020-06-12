Laura Stanton: GSA Eyes Final RFP Release for 8(a) STARS III IT Contract This Fiscal Year

Laura Stanton of the General Services Administration’s Federal Acquisition Service said GSA plans to issue before the end of fiscal year 2020 the final request for proposals for the next iteration of the Streamlined Technology Acquisition Resource for Services governmentwide contract for information technology vendors certified under the Small Business Administration 8(a) program.

Stanton, acting assistant commissioner of information technology category at the FAS, wrote in a blog post published Wednesday the 8(a) STARS III GWAC seeks to provide agencies opportunities to meet socioeconomic objectives and emerging technology requirements.

She noted that GSA has increased the ceiling of the 8(a) STARS II GWAC “more than once to accommodate demand” and is working on new approaches to allow agencies to continue to use the contract.

GSA issued a draft solicitation for the 8(a) STARS III contract in August 2019.