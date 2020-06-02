Jared Der-Yeghiayan
Jared Der-Yeghiayan, a 16-year federal law enforcement veteran and former cyber liaison at the Department of Homeland Security, has joined Berkeley Research Group as director of its cyber operations and incident response practice in Washington, D.C.
He will work for the practice that aims to help customers address cybersecurity challenges with the use of advanced technical approaches, BRG said Monday.
Der-Yeghiayan previously spent nine years as a Homeland Security Investigations special agent who targeted cyber, narcotics, weapons trafficking and financial crimes.
Prior to HSI, he worked in the DHS Office of Cyber, Infrastructure and Resilience Policy and helped develop investigative platforms, training programs and policies.
He received the U.S. Attorney General’s Distinguished Service Award for his cyber crime investigation work.
BRG provides global consulting services in the areas of corporate finance, strategy, operations, disputes and investigations.
Law Enforcement Vet Jared Der-Yeghiayan Named BRG Cyber Practice Director
