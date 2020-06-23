Leidos Secures $79M VA Contract to Build Automated Pharmacy System; Debbie Opiekun Quoted

Debbie Opiekun
Leidos has been awarded a potential $79 million contract to design and implement a regional consolidated mail outpatient pharmacy system for the Department of Veterans Affairs, the company announced Tuesday.
"This contract accelerates the VA's mission to modernize their pharmacy infrastructure through an integrated, automated pharmacy system with cutting-edge technology and superior integration services,” said Debbie Opiekun, senior vice president of military and veteran health solutions at Leidos.
Under the contract, Leidos will develop a CMOP for the VA to replace its legacy Leavenworth, Kan. facility. Leidos will integrate robotic devices and conveyor systems to create a highly-automated capability to accurately fill and ship prescriptions for U.S. military veterans.
In addition, Leidos will build and maintain an end-to-end automated prescription fulfillment system. The system will enable organizations to provide reliable production processes, increased efficiencies of scale and robust platforms for future use.
"We are excited to build on our six-year legacy supporting the VA's national pharmacy systems… Leidos looks forward to enabling VA CMOPs to achieve their growth goals, meet patient safety requirements, and maintain extremely high quality," concluded Opiekun.
The contract has a two-year base period and 20 three-month options. Work will be performed in Shawnee, Kan.
About Leidos
Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets.
The company's 37,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020.
