Leonardo, Intermarine Enter Into Naval Tech Partnership Agreement

Leonardo and Italian shipbuilder Intermarine have signed an agreement to jointly offer technology platforms and pursue business opportunities in the naval market.

The partnership intends to conduct research and development efforts with the goal of supporting minesweeper, fast patrol boat and hydrographic vessel platforms for military or paramilitary customers, Leonardo said Thursday.

Both companies agreed to also invest in robotics, naval engineering and unmanned systems through research and manufacturing facilities.

Leonardo seeks to promote role Italy plays in the national and international naval markets through the partnership with Intermarine.