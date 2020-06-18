LexisNexis Risk Solutions Publishes Telehealth Statistics via COVID-19 Data Resource Center; Josh Schoeller Quoted

Josh Schoeller
LexisNexis Risk Solutions' health care business has added national telehealth trending insights to its COVID-19 Data Resource Center to show exponential growth of telehealth adoption resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said Wednesday.
“The new insights show providers the most current data to better understand the nuances of telehealth adoption both geographically and by specialty during the pandemic. This knowledge is critical as providers make decisions about care delivery via telehealth now and in the future," said Josh Schoeller, chief executive officer of LexisNexis Risk Solutions Health Care.
LexisNexis Risk Solutions’ U.S. de-identified claims data analyzed the changes in telehealth claim volumes nationwide compared to 2019, and the top changes in telehealth claim volumes by provider specialty.
The company reported the nationwide expansion of telehealth to assist providers and patients as they support social distancing requirements. LexisNexis Risk Solutions reported that March faced the largest increase in telehealth use from February to mid-April 2020 as compared to 2019.
LexisNexis Risk Solutions also included a Resource Center heat map to identify areas with at-risk populations and correlated gaps in provider coverage. The heat map proved that the population 60 years or older with two or more high-risk COVID-19 comorbidities, such as asthma and diabetes.
Age, Comorbidities, and Socioeconomic – rankings based on the high-risk population combined with an associated socioeconomic risk factor, such as economic stability and access to transportation.
In addition, analyzed the Health Risks by Age & Condition rankings based on the population 60 years or older with one specific underlying condition, including heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, or lung disease.
LexisNexis Risk Solutions has also developed a Resource Center for healthcare providers that will provide data-driven analytics that can be used by healthcare organizations, public health officials, and health researchers to understand the current areas of need and help allocate resources where they are most needed.
About LexisNexis Risk Solutions
LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe.
We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, health care and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based and analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers across industries.
