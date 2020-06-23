CPI Aerostructures has secured a $1.2M follow-on order to supply structural assemblies Lockheed Martin will incorporate into Block 70/72 configuration of the F-16 aircraft platform.
The new order brings the total value of a multiyear contract for the production of rudder island and drag chute canisters to $8.7M, CPI Aero said Monday.
Lockheed awarded the contract in February last year.
Douglas McCrosson, president and CEO of CPI Aero, said the company serves as the sole supplier of RI/DDC components for the F-16 and appreciates Lockheed's accelerated payments during the coronavirus pandemic.
Deliveries under the additional order are slated to occur by late next year.
Lockheed Orders CPI Aero Components for F-16 Production
CPI Aerostructures has secured a $1.2M follow-on order to supply structural assemblies Lockheed Martin will incorporate into Block 70/72 configuration of the F-16 aircraft platform.
The new order brings the total value of a multiyear contract for the production of rudder island and drag chute canisters to $8.7M, CPI Aero said Monday.
Lockheed awarded the contract in February last year.
Douglas McCrosson, president and CEO of CPI Aero, said the company serves as the sole supplier of RI/DDC components for the F-16 and appreciates Lockheed's accelerated payments during the coronavirus pandemic.
Deliveries under the additional order are slated to occur by late next year.