Lockheed’s Updated PAC-3 Missile Tech Intercepts Target During Test

PAC-3 MSE
Lockheed Martin has tested the detection, tracking and interception features of its air defense missile system with updated hardware and software at a New Mexico-based military testing area.
The PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement demonstration at White Sands Missile Range verified the potential of the system to defeat a tactical ballistic missile target, the company said Thursday.
"We are continuously looking for ways to improve the PAC-3 missile, increase its capabilities and expand the missile's ability to defend against the growing number of potential threats,” said Brenda Davidson, vice president of PAC-3 programs at Lockheed Martin's missiles and fire control business.
The PAC-3 is designed to engage ballistic and cruise missiles and aircraft threats via a hit-to-kill mechanism.
Lockheed noted that 10 countries are procuring updated missiles systems from the U.S. government through the foreign military sales transaction.
