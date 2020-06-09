Logic Soft-Automated Insights Partnership to Offer Gov’t Agencies Natural Language Generation Tech

Logic Soft and Automated Insights have teamed up to introduce the latter's natural language generation platform to the public sector market in a push to help agencies gain insights from key data trends.

Automated Insights said Monday its Wordsmith NLG platform works to automatically convert graphical data into understandable content for business intelligence users.

The partnership intends to offer the technology in the federal, state and local goverment markets.

Logic Soft also plans to integrate Wordsmith into its services portfolio to support customers of Tableau data visualization and Qlik BI data discovery products.