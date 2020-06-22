Maxar to Develop Analytics System for DHS; Tony Frazier Quoted

Maxar Technologies has been awarded a five-year, $23 million contract by the Department of the Interior to develop an analytics system to probe the behavior of vehicles in multiple domains at scale and in near-real-time for the Department of Homeland Security, the company announced Monday.

“As a leader in Earth Intelligence, Maxar applies the power of machine learning for a range of applications in space and on the ground, enabling game-changing results,” said Tony Frazier, executive vice president of global field operations at Maxar and four-time Wash100 awardee.

Maxar’s analytics system will augment operator decision-making, by delivering data insights and automating time-consuming tasks, to enable operators to spend more time on mission-critical work. The solution will analyze massive amounts of data to characterize behavior and make important decisions.

The company will integrate advanced cloud development technologies and methodologies to provide DHS with a secure and scalable analytics system to support many geospatial operators and seamlessly connect with a variety of applications.

“Maxar is honored to continue demonstrating the art of the possible by applying AI/ML techniques to multi-source, multi-domain data to satisfy unique DHS mission needs,” added Frazier.

The contract adds to Maxar’s analytic support. In Oct. 2019, the company also secured a $14 million contract to help the Air Force Research Laboratory develop a cloud-based architecture to analyze geospatial intelligence data.

The company said its Red Wing analysis technology will work to automate analysts' workflow and allow them to process raw information through visualization, exploitation and edge node processing approaches.

“Red Wing will help to rapidly equip the warfighter with actionable insights to solve dynamic and complex intelligence problems at scale,” Frazier said in regards to the latter contract award.

