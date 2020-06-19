McAfee Receives FedRAMP High Certification for Cloud Access Security Broker Platform

McAfee has received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification for a technology platform designed to help federal customers secure access to data and applications in multicloud computing environments.
The FedRAMP Joint Authorization Board granted provisional authority-to-operate approval to McAfee’s MVISION Cloud offering at high level, the company said Thursday.
Chief information officers from the General Services Administration and the departments of Defense and Homeland Security reviewed the cloud access security broker platform.
The MVISION Cloud offering works to protect information across cloud-based software, platform and infrastructure services from Amazon Web Services, Microsoft and Google.
Petko Stoyanov, chief technical strategist of McAfee’s public sector business, said adopting cloud security platforms will help federal agencies to safeguard controlled unclassified, health care, personally identified information and law enforcement data.
