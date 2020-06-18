McAfee to Help DoD Develop Cloud Security Platform; Alex Chapin Quoted

Alex Chapin
McAfee has landed an other transaction agreement with the Defense Innovation Unit to develop a cybersecurity platform designed to protect data that moves between devices and cloud computing environments.
The security software provider said Thursday it will create a MVISION Unified Cloud Edge technology prototype to help government users manage access to cloud-based applications for select agency workloads.
UCE will incorporate McAfee's web gateway, data loss prevention and cloud access security tools.
Alex Chapin, vice president of McAfee's Department of Defense business, said the company aims to help DoD accelerate adoption of secure multicloud systems through a partnership with DIU and the Defense Information Systems Agency.
