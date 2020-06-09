McKean Defense Awarded Navy Submarine Program Support Contract

McKean Defense Group will help the U.S. Navy manage submarine programs under a five-year, $14M contract from the Naval Surface Warfare Center's Philadelphia Division.

The company said Monday it will support program management, engineering, logistics, financial management and technical functions of Naval Sea Systems Command, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command and submarine type commanders.

"This win reflects McKean's first prime contract supporting NSWCPD's submarine program office and our bid leverages existing tools and processes already employed through the warfare center," said CEO Joseph Carlini.

Contract work will take place onboard submarines and at various locations in the District of Columbia, the Washington state, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Georgia, California, Bangor, Hawaii.