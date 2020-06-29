Motorola Solutions has secured certifications from the National Security Agency and NSA’s partnership with the National Institute of Standards and Technology to offer an LTE device to government agencies.
The company said Thursday its LEX L11 technology is compliant with the National Information Assurance Partnership's Common Criteria Certification and approved under the National Security Agency's Commercial Solutions for Classified Program.
“LEX L11 can be used for classified voice and data communications, as well as day-to-day communications, allowing users the convenience of carrying a single, all-purpose device," said Mark McNulty, corporate vice president and general manager of federal government markets at Motorola Solutions.
The broadband device is designed to help agencies transmit information for public safety, law enforcement, security and defense missions.
Gossamer Laboratories performed the LEX L11 evaluation against NIAP and CSfC requirements, which cover protection of classified government data and voice communications.
Motorola Solutions Broadband Device Certified for Gov’t Use; Mark McNulty Quoted
Motorola Solutions has secured certifications from the National Security Agency and NSA’s partnership with the National Institute of Standards and Technology to offer an LTE device to government agencies.
The company said Thursday its LEX L11 technology is compliant with the National Information Assurance Partnership's Common Criteria Certification and approved under the National Security Agency's Commercial Solutions for Classified Program.
“LEX L11 can be used for classified voice and data communications, as well as day-to-day communications, allowing users the convenience of carrying a single, all-purpose device," said Mark McNulty, corporate vice president and general manager of federal government markets at Motorola Solutions.
The broadband device is designed to help agencies transmit information for public safety, law enforcement, security and defense missions.
Gossamer Laboratories performed the LEX L11 evaluation against NIAP and CSfC requirements, which cover protection of classified government data and voice communications.