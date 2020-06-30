Booz Allen Hamilton has selected Modern Technology Solutions Inc. to provide an integrated system consisting of small transponders, algorithms and devices for the Air Force Special Operations Command to view information about manned and unmanned vehicles.
MTSI said Monday its Modular Integrated Tracking System will be part of a common operational picture technology that Booz Allen is developing for AFSOC's Melrose Range Operations Control Center.
The off-the-shelf meshed system is designed to automatically process data about the position, velocity and status of a vehicle in distributed interactive simulation-protocol data unit format for use in live, virtual and constructive simulations.
David Langford, chief engineer for the MITS program at MTSI, said the system is designed to function in austere environments and on LTE networks.
"We’ve demonstrated direct unit-to-unit communication of over 20 miles, and with the mesh network capability, data collection and transmission over hundreds of miles is possible," Langford added.
MITS has an operating duration of 48 hours before the system needs recharging.
MTSI to Develop Integrated Tracking System for Air Force Special Ops Command
