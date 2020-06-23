Myron Thomas
Myron Thomas, who holds nearly 25 years of operational and finance experience, has joined Culmen International to concurrently serve as chief operating officer and chief financial officer.
He will aim to drive Culmen's growth through strategic pursuit across programs and financial activities, the company said Monday.
Thomas previously held the COO and CFO roles at Melwood, a government services provider that employs people of differing abilities through the AbilityOne program.
His career also includes time at PwC, KPMG Corning. He has helped multiple companies raised more than $1.2B over the course of his career.
Alexandria, Va.-based Culmen offers management, logistics, training, language and technical support services to the public sector.
Myron Thomas Named Culmen International COO, CFO
