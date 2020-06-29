The U.S. Navy has awarded Huntington Ingalls Industries a $62M contract modification to finance capital expenditures associated with supplier base industrial efforts for a destroyer ship construction program.
HII will use the funds to sustain its supplier base that helps build Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers, the Department of Defense said Friday, the Department of Defense said Friday.
The cost modification is intended to support work at the company's shipyard in Pascagoula, Miss., through April 2029.
Naval Sea Systems Command is the contracting activity.
Navy Allocates $62M to Support Huntington Ingalls’ Destroyer Shipbuilding Supplier Base
