NewWave has helped the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services implement a Databricks technology for the federal health care agency to process big data on Microsoft's Azure Government cloud platform.
The CMS Innovation Center deployed the Unified Analytics Platform as part of technical infrastructure modernization efforts at the facility, NewWave said Tuesday.
According to the company, it also built a data management system designed to help CMMI transform its service delivery and payment processes, collect and visualize data, and produce complex reports.
“Our vision is to provide a simple and reliable technology and data experience for all of CMMI’s IT portfolio stakeholders,” said Donghwa Kim, vice president of engineering at NewWave.
The company migrated the center's on-premise and cloud data sources to the Azure platform and demonstrated the first use case of Databricks deployment in the cloud for a federal agency.
NewWave Helps CMS Deploy Cloud-Based Data Analytics Platform
NewWave has helped the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services implement a Databricks technology for the federal health care agency to process big data on Microsoft's Azure Government cloud platform.
The CMS Innovation Center deployed the Unified Analytics Platform as part of technical infrastructure modernization efforts at the facility, NewWave said Tuesday.
According to the company, it also built a data management system designed to help CMMI transform its service delivery and payment processes, collect and visualize data, and produce complex reports.
“Our vision is to provide a simple and reliable technology and data experience for all of CMMI’s IT portfolio stakeholders,” said Donghwa Kim, vice president of engineering at NewWave.
The company migrated the center's on-premise and cloud data sources to the Azure platform and demonstrated the first use case of Databricks deployment in the cloud for a federal agency.