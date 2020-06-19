Northrop Completes Design Test of Extended-Range Tactical Missile Components

Northrop Grumman has concluded a critical design review of an anti-radiation warhead and a rocket motor for an extended-range tactical missile system the U.S. Navy intends to use with EA-18G and F/A-18E/F aircraft platforms.

The company said Thursday it tested the lethality of the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile-ER warhead and the performance of the weapon's rocket motor at extreme temperatures.

“These tests were important to informing the critical design review and verifying performance of the missile," said Gordon Turner, vice president for advanced weapons at Northrop.

The Navy's AARGM-ER program aims to deploy a new missile with detection and engagement functions aimed at adversarial long-range air defense systems.

Northrop added it will make the air-launched weapon compatible for F-35 aircraft integration.