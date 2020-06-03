Northrop Grumman has been awarded a $79.1M contract modification to research and develop a system configuration set for mission computers of U.S. Marine Corps' utility and attack helicopter platforms.
The company will explore computing alternatives, address logistics requirements and investigate gaps in avionics and weapon systems related to the UH-1Y and AH-1Z helicopters, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.
Work will also include design, development, test, evaluation and implementation of ancillary hardware and mission computer software updates.
DoD expects the company to finish services by April 2021.
Northrop Gets $79M on USMC Helicopter Mission Tech Configuration IDIQ
