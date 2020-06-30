Northrop-Lockheed JV Completes 500th Longbow Fire Control Radar Delivery

Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman's Longbow joint venture has reached a milestone with the recent delivery of the 500th fire control radar system designed to work with the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter.
Longbow delivered the landmark AN/APG-78 radar to Qatar's air force five months after the JV received a potential $235.8M indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Army to help international customers sustain FCRs, Lockheed said Monday.
The system is designed to help Apache aircrews automatically detect, trace, classify and engage multiple targets. Version 6 of the radar software has new surveillance mode offering a 360-degree coverage area and target detection range across air, sea and land domains.
Lockheed noted that FCR deliveries to the international market will continue over the next eight years.
