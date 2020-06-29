Northrop Ramps Up Precision Guidance Kit Production

Northrop Grumman has expanded its production capacity for precision guidance kits at a facility in Plymouth, Minn., and exceeded 50K deliveries.

The company said Friday it increased the single-shift manufacturing rate of PGKs for 15-millimeter artillery projectiles by 15 percent to address a demand for the device.

“Beyond our existing PGK production, we are developing additional technologies that will add precision to future long range artillery requirements," said Dan Olson, vice president of armament systems at Northrop.

The kit is designed to incorporate fuze and guidance features into a single system.

Northrop added it will produce additional kits for the U.S. Army and Marine Corps under a $137 million contract modification.