Novavax has landed a potential $60M contract from the Department of Defense to manufacture several components of the biotechnology firm's investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
The Gaithersburg, Md.-based company said Thursday it will collaborate with a biologics contract development manufacturing organization to produce the antigen for NVX‑CoV2373 vaccine and will work with other CDMOs on Matrix-M adjuvant production.
DoD expects Novavax to deliver 10M doses this year for use in Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials or under an emergency use authorization if the Food and Drug Administration approves the proposed coronavirus treatment.
NVX‑CoV2373 includes a prefusion protein antigen that has been created using the company's proprietary nanoparticle technology.
Novavax Gets DoD Contract to Support COVID-19 Vaccine Production
