NTT Data has unveiled a suite of service offerings designed to help businesses and communities create a path back to normalcy following pandemic-related disruptions.
The COVID-19 Pandemic Response Portfolio includes the use of smart technology platforms that can support analysis, compliance, tracking and tracing and reporting functions, the company said Tuesday.
The Accelerate Smart platform serves as the portfolio's key component and utilizes connected devices, edge computing and optical sensors built to collect and analyze data in real time.
Customers can use the technology to analyze occupancy, automate reporting of exposure, observe patients, track related contracts and ensure social distancing.
Bob Pryor, CEO at NTT Data Services, said the company will apply its offerings and partnerships in efforts to help customers safely resume normal operations as communities continue to undergo tests.
The company supports medical imaging technology research-and-development initiatives amid the COVID-19 crisis with its cloud-based Nucleus for Unified Clinical Architecture.
NTT Data also seeks to help clinicians manage coronavirus patients and high-risk individuals through the COVID-19 Care Coordination with Enli initiative.
NTT Data Introduces Pandemic Response Services to Help Guide Clients Toward Normalcy
NTT Data has unveiled a suite of service offerings designed to help businesses and communities create a path back to normalcy following pandemic-related disruptions.
The COVID-19 Pandemic Response Portfolio includes the use of smart technology platforms that can support analysis, compliance, tracking and tracing and reporting functions, the company said Tuesday.
The Accelerate Smart platform serves as the portfolio's key component and utilizes connected devices, edge computing and optical sensors built to collect and analyze data in real time.
Customers can use the technology to analyze occupancy, automate reporting of exposure, observe patients, track related contracts and ensure social distancing.
Bob Pryor, CEO at NTT Data Services, said the company will apply its offerings and partnerships in efforts to help customers safely resume normal operations as communities continue to undergo tests.
The company supports medical imaging technology research-and-development initiatives amid the COVID-19 crisis with its cloud-based Nucleus for Unified Clinical Architecture.
NTT Data also seeks to help clinicians manage coronavirus patients and high-risk individuals through the COVID-19 Care Coordination with Enli initiative.