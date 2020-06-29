ORock Technologies has introduced an object and block storage designed to help government or commercial users manage data in a cloud computing environment.
ORock Launches Cloud-Based Storage Offering
ORock Technologies has introduced an object and block storage designed to help government or commercial users manage data in a cloud computing environment.
The company said Wednesday its cloud storage portfolio is based on Hewlett Packard Enterprise's GreenLake data management technology and keeps customer data within an infrastructure-as-a-service platform.
ORockCloud IaaS is certified under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and approved by the Department of Defense. The government-grade cloud platform was built on HPE's ProLiant and Apollo servers.
The new cloud repository supports use cases for backup, analytics and disaster recovery and seeks to help enterprise customers address hyperscale storage requirements.
According to ORock, its open source environments use multiple security controls to protect sensitive data.