Orolia to Build Simulator for US Military GPS Receiver Testing

Orolia Defense and Security has secured a $1.7M contract to supply multiple simulators for U.S. military personnel to test GPS receivers designed to integrate with positioning, navigation and timing equipment.

The military wants to implement software-based BroadSim platforms as part of a testing infrastructure modernization initiative and use the system with the Panacea technology used to simulate global navigation satellite system environments, Orolia said Thursday.

Panacea is designed to automatically test and analyze PNT system performance or vulnerability issues.

The Army set aside $275M in fiscal 2021 funds for PNT research, development, test and evaluation programs, according to Orolia.