PacStar Unveils Integrated Comms Platform for Defense Customers

PacStar has released a technology offering that combines rugged radio, internet protocol and voice management features designed to support communications in the military, public safety and law enforcement sectors.

The Modular Radio Center uses module from the software-based PacStar 463 platform that was built to work with tactical radios and voice over IP standards, the company said Tuesday.

Charlie Kawasaki, chief technical officer of PacStar, said that MRC's core technology has been demonstrated across Department of Defense programs.

The company based its new platform's IP communications functions on Cisco-made networking architecture and Intel-built processors.

MRC can be adjusted to address military program requirements for portable equipment or multiradio network deployment, according to PacStar.