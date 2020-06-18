Peraton Secures $56M Centcom Satcom Task Order; David Myers Quoted

David Myers
Peraton has been awarded a $56 million task order by the U.S. Space Force's Commercial Satellite Communications Office to provide satcom services to U.S. Central Command.
The task order falls under the Future Commercial SATCOM Acquisition vehicle and covers mission support for mobile platforms and emergent and contingency mission directives, the company said Thursday.
"Peraton has served as a trusted solution partner to U.S. Central Command for over 10 years and is proud to continue providing satellite-based services tailored to their specific mission requirements," said David Myers, president of Peraton's communications sector.
The company’s services will support mission operations, survivability and diversification to any location within the area of responsibility (AOR). Peraton will integrate 24×7 Network Operations Center (NOC) and a team of satellite network engineers to support the agencies’ initiatives.
"As a neutral technology agnostic mission capability integrator, Peraton takes great pride in developing solutions that leverage the best available spacecraft and network platforms from across the commercial satellite industry," added Myers.
The task order follows a similar FCSA award to Peraton. In March, the Space Force CSCO awarded the company a $218 million contract for commercial satcom services to U.S. Africa Command.
Under the contract, Peraton will provide mission partners, operating in the Africom area of responsibility, with rapid acquisition of commercial satellite services to meet enduring and emerging requirements.
Peraton will provide communications services leveraging satellites and emerging technologies from across multiple satellite fleet operators. The services will be supported by Peraton’s 24×7 NOC as well as the company’s satellite service engineers and professionals.
