PredaSAR Aims to Launch 48 Radar Satellites for Government, Commercial Data Delivery

PredaSAR has announced plans to establish an initial 48-satellite constellation to deliver global data products for the government and commercial sectors via synthetic aperture radar technology.

The company said Thursday it will deploy the SAR satellites in multiple orbits to provide high-resolution imagery of objects and landscapes on Earth.

SAR technology is designed to also generate 3D images that represent the planet's surface and visible inhabitants.

Marc Bell, co-founder and executive chairman of PredaSAR, said the company seeks to support the federal government's national security requirements through a commercial satellite constellation.

"PredaSAR looks forward to meeting the challenges of our customers to deliver compelling SAR products and services," said Roger Teague, CEO of PredaSAR and a retired U.S. Air Force major general.