PSC Comments on DoD Reimbursement Guidance Under CARES Act Section 3610; Alan Chvotkin Quoted

Alan Chvotkin – GovCon Expert
The Professional Services Council (PSC) has submitted comments in response to the Department of Defense (DoD) draft guidance on requests for reimbursement under Section 3610 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the council reported Friday.
“We view the totality of the information requested as too long, too complicated, too intrusive, and too inflexible for all contractors, whether a prime or a sub, and particularly for our small business members. Much of the data already lives in government databases and previously submitted documentation,” said Alan Chvotkin, PSC executive vice president and counsel.
The draft implementation guidance on requests for reimbursements is intended to ensure the continued availability of a ready workforce throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The PSC has commented, addressing the concerns, questions and recommendations.
The PSC has noted challenges regarding the draft implementation guidance, the accompanying checklist and the related instructions for the checklist. In addition, the council has urged DoD to make the determination of the availability of funds as part of an initial review of eligibility.
“PSC recommends streamlining and standardizing approaches across the department wherever possible to reduce the time and resources both contractors and contracting officers would need to devote to validate information. There is a critical need for a final integrated document that consolidates other DoD guidance as well. We will continue to work with the government on implementation of the CARES Act,” Chvotkin added.
About PSC
PSC is the voice of the government technology and professional services industry. PSC’s more than 400 member companies represent small, medium and large businesses that provide federal agencies with services of all kinds, including information technology, engineering, logistics, facilities management, operations and maintenance, consulting, international development, scientific, social, environmental services, and more. Together, the trade association’s members employ hundreds of thousands of Americans in all 50 states.
