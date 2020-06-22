Public Sector Software Firm Tyler Added to S&P 500 Index

Tyler Technologies, a software and technology support provider to the public sector, has been included on Standard & Poor's 500 index.

The index tracks the stock performance of 500 large companies in the U.S. and represents 80 percent of current market value, the company said Friday.

“Tyler’s inclusion as part of the S&P 500 is a major milestone for the company, reflecting our consistent growth and expanding market capitalization over the last two decades,” said Lynn Moore, president and CEO of Tyler Technologies.

The Plano, Texas-based software company was previously listed on the MidCap 400 index.