Qualtrics Releases COVID-19 Contact Tracing Platform
Qualtrics has developed a platform that seeks to help government health agencies automate contact-tracing processes to control the spread of COVID-19.
The platform is built on Qualtrics' Experience Management software and designed to automatically send instructions to individuals who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus or face higher risks for infection, the company said Monday.
Local health departments may use the technology to deliver messages to the infected person to request a list of contacts and locations they have visited. The system will work to send an anonymous notification to the contacts to inform them of their potential exposure to COVID-19.
Qualtrics noted the platform does not use a location tracking feature and that authorized government agencies control all contract tracing data.