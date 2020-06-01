RadiaBeam Technologies and Lumitron Technologies are exploring gamma ray radiation sources for the first phase of a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency initiative to develop a nondestructive inspection platform for potential use in health care, industrial and national security efforts.
Both companies aim to create transportable form factor systems over a 24-month period under the Gamma Ray Inspection Technology program, DARPA said Friday.
The agency intends for GRIT to produce high-intensity, narrow-bandwidth gamma rays and expand the application of radiation sources that are only used for basic research at specialized facilities.
“If we can develop a transportable system that could be moved to the point of need on a flatbed semi-trailer or rail car, for example, it could transform nondestructive inspection in many areas of interest, such as radiography of critical-use, high-value aircraft or machine parts or inspection of cargo for contraband,” said Mark Wrobel, a program manager in DARPA’s Defense Sciences Office.
The agency will decide whether it should move the program into the next phase once the two companies complete Phase 1 efforts.
RadiaBeam, Lumitron Begin to Develop Gamma Ray Sources Under DARPA Program
