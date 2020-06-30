Raytheon Technologies’ intelligence and space business is developing a constellation management system that will enable operators to control multiple satellites from a single ground infrastructure.
Raytheon said Monday the platform will also allow satellites to communicate with each other to speed up space-to-ground data transmission.
The company noted that it envisions the satellite management technology to support environmental data collection activities as well as long-range weather forecasting operations.
Bob Canty, vice president for constellation management and protection for RI&S, said the technology would also mitigate reliance on multiple ground stations while supporting data-driven forecasts.
“We aren’t building something theoretical,” said Jeff Schloemer, chief engineer at RI&S. “Managing multiple satellites from one ground system works right now.”
Schloemer noted that platforms such as Maxar Technologies’ Constellation Scheduling System have previously been used to consolidate the operations of multiple satellites into one ground station.
Raytheon Technologies to Launch Mgmt System for Satellite Constellations
