Raytheon to Help NOAA Design Satellite Sounder Tech; Wallis Laughrey Quoted

Raytheon Technologies has received a seven-month contract to explore satellite instrument designs that would help the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration improve weather predictions.

The company said Monday its intelligence and space business will perform the High-Resolution Infrared Sounder concept study and seeks to offer NOAA design options with greater spatial, spectral range, horizontal coverage and sensitivity features than the current IR sounders.

An HIRIS technology will work to help the agency ensure data continuity with space-based instruments that support climate change studies, the company noted.

Wallis Laughrey, vice president of space systems at RI&S, said the sounder is intended to collect atmospheric temperature and moisture data to generate three-dimensional maps that will help forecasters understand weather patterns.

“Knowing when and where severe weather is likely to strike is key to keeping people and property safe," Laughrey added.

The company expects the study to help NOAA decide whether to pursue system development and launch programs.