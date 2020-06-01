Report: Trade Group Seeks $37B Federal Support for Chip Tech Research, Production

The Semiconductor Industry Association has drafted a set of proposals seeking $37B in federal aid to establish a chip factory, incentivize manufacturers and support research, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.
“Our plan has a big number, but the cost of inaction would be far bigger to our economy, our national security and our leadership in critical technologies of the future,” said John Neuffer, president and CEO of SIA, told WSJ.
The trade group is loobying the government for a $5B public-private collaboration on foundry development and block grants worth $15B for manufacturing incentives at the state level.
SIA also recommends a $17B federal budget for fundamental and applied research efforts in the sector and for the establishment of a technology center, the report noted.
The association’s proposals come as Congress and the Trump administration aim to cut dependency on other countries and compete with China in the technology marketplace, according to the newspaper.
