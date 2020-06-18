Brian Sims, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel, has been appointed director of operations at Arlington, Va.-based management consulting and information technology services provider DTS.
He will be responsible for BD and HR functions, growth strategy, recruitment, training and employee and vendor requirements in his new position, the company said Wednesday.
Sims previously served as a joint qualified officer and logistics readiness squadron commander at the Air Force.
DTS also hired Derek Kernus, a former sales manager at Stratix Systems, to support business development and IT operations.
Kernus will aim to grow IT business opportunities and explore emerging technology platforms and ensure the company's compliance with Department of Defense IT security standards.
He also held positions at Corbett, Lumiga and Vectro Marketing.
Retired Col. Brian Sims, Derek Kernus Join DTS Leadership Team
