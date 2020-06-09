SAIC Lands Potential $378M FAA IT Support Contract; Bob Genter Quoted

Science Applications International Corp. has secured a potential 10-year, $378 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide enterprise information technology and end-user services to the Federal Aviation Administration, SAIC announced Tuesday.

“We are excited to leverage our industry-leading solutions and capabilities to deliver an outstanding user experience for the FAA,” said Bob Genter, executive vice president and general manager of SAIC's civilian markets group. “We will focus on enriching the FAA’s IT user experience so they can continue to focus on their critical mission: ensuring our airways remain safe, secure, and efficient.”

The single-award IDIQ will include service desk support, business and administrative systems infrastructure support, training and IT asset management services.

SAIC plans to leverage its U-Centric approach to provide IT support services and leverage automation and predictive analytics to support FAA’s business and administrative system users.

The company will also help the agency improve its existing IT processes, introduce new IT strategies based on a service oriented model and increase the efficiency of the Business Partnership Service organization under the office of the FAA chief information officer.

“This is a benchmark win for our U-Centric approach,” said Jeff Raver, VP and interim general manager for SAIC’s solutions and technology group. “By leveraging the benefits of automation and focusing on proactive delivery of services using a personalized approach, we will be able to provide FAA’s 50,000 person workforce with the tools and capabilities they need to be successful.”

The company also secured a potential $653 million IDIQ from the FAA in April to provide training and training-related support services to air traffic controllers. The Controller Training Solutions contract has a one-year base period of performance along with six one-year options.

SAIC will help the air traffic controllers manage an increasingly congested national airspace and deliver a safe experience to U.S. air travelers. The company will provide classroom, simulation and specialized training services to help the FAA develop the next generation air traffic controller workforce and support the current staff of certified professional controllers (CPCs).

SAIC and its team will also work with FAA to design, develop, and deliver new and enhanced training courses leveraging the SAIC Integrated Training Edge (SITE) platform that integrates and delivers learning technologies focused on performance outcomes, including our award-winning gaming programs.