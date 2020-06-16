Jim Scanlon
Science Applications International Corp. will continue to help the U.S. Army build, integrate and maintain software platforms under a potential five-year, $2.9 billion task order, the company announced Tuesday.
“Our support directly impacts the productivity and success of U.S. soldiers, Department of Defense partners, other federal government agencies, cooperative research and development/education agreement partners, and foreign military sales,” said Jim Scanlon, executive vice president and general manager of SAIC's defense systems group.
SAIC will assist the systems simulation, software and integration directorate of the Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation and Missile Center as part of the task order.
The company noted it will support lifecycle activities necessary to define concepts and requirements, as well as plan, develop, operate, sustain, modify, update, test, deploy retire systems.
Work covers software applications such as air and ballistic missile defense, fire support, close combat, manned and unmanned aviation, command, control and communications, interoperability, intelligence, surveillance and automatic test equipment.
“This task order award represents a continuation of our successful work on the BSES contract that has spanned several years. SAIC and our teammates will ensure that critical technology lifecycle requirements are met in order to advance the Army’s mission,” Scanlon added.
SAIC added that its Battlefield Systems Engineering Services and Strategic Systems Engineering Services contracts under the General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services vehicle will now fall under the GSA’s OASIS Software Life Cycle Development contract.
SAIC Wins Potential $2.9B Task Order to Support Army Software Dev’t Lifecycle; Jim Scanlon Quoted
